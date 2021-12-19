K Annamalai Says Murder Of Kerala BJP Leader 'a Classic Case Of Constitutional Breakdown'

Amid massive fury over the murder of a BJP worker in Kerala's Alappuzha on Sunday morning, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai said that the saffron party has lost three leaders in the last 60 days. He added that Kerala is facing a constitutional breakdown and demanded the CM's resignation.

The TN BJP chief said, "It is condemnable. I have consistently raised my voice against the CPI(M)'s atrocities in Kerala. 260+ people have been brutally murdered in Kerala over the years. BJP has lost 3 leaders in the past 60 days. Today see the audacity... they barged in the house of a state-level leader and butchered and murdered him." "This is a classic case that a constitutional breakdown in Kerala has happened. BJP cadre's life is no more safe in Kerala, I would request Kerala CM to resign and not make it a killing field. Let new party come to power and protect people there," he added.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan killed

The BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary (Kerala) Renjith Sreenivasan was killed in the wee hours of Sunday. The attackers barged into his house and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader was the BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession.

The BJP has accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of orchestrating Sreenivasan's murder. Condemning the killing of the BJP leader, state party president K Surendran said that the victim was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight.

Surendran claimed that the PFI has murdered three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.

'Pinarayi Vijayan turning Kerala into an unlawful state': BJP

BJP National President JP Nadda has called the incident a 'cowardly act' and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of turning Kerala into an unlawful state. "The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Adv. Renjith Sreenivasan by ‘fundamentalist elements' is condemnable," he said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned the two back-to-back murders in Alappuzha. Meanwhile, Police has said that they are investigating the matter. They are also checking if there is any connection between the murders.