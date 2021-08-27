Kabul Explosion: India Condemns Attacks, Says 'World Needs To Unite Against Terrorism'

India strongly condemned the deadly bomb blasts near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, 26 August, saying that the attacks underscored the need for the world to unify in its fight against terrorism. India also expressed sympathy for the families of those killed or injured in the attacks.

India strongly condemns Kabul attacks

"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of this terrorist attack. Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism & all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The explosions occurred at a time several countries rush to remove their citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul before the American army's exit deadline of 31 August.

Meanwhile, in an emotional statement from the White House, US President Joe Biden said that the attacks would not force the US out of Afghanistan sooner than planned, and warned of consequences for those responsible. He said, "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Kabul explosions

On Thursday, 26 August, a second explosion was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The explosion happened near the Baron Hotel. The Turkish Defence Ministry verified it. "We have no casualties among our ranks," it said. It has also been confirmed by the Pentagon. According to Republic Media Network sources, the initial explosion was put off by a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire.

Indian evacuation mission

As per a recent update, India evacuated 35 people, including 11 Nepalese nationals, out of Kabul on Thursday but was unable to evacuate over 140 more due to the precarious security situation and the Taliban induced limitations.

On Wednesday, India finalised a plan to evacuate at least 180 individuals from Kabul using an Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane, and practically all formalities for the mission were completed, people familiar with the development said.

However, due to various checkpoints and other limitations imposed by the Taliban, more than 140 passengers, predominantly Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were unable to enter the Hamid Karzai international airport.

(Image: AP)