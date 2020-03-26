KRK Thanks PM Modi, HM For Helping Stranded Brother return Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to seek help for his brother from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

KRK, as he is popularly known, wrote that his brother was stuck in Chattarpur because of the lockdown and wanted permission to drive back to his house in Deoband. Minutes later, KRK updated that his brother reached home and thanked PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for the help.

Sir @narendramodi @AmitShah my brother struck somewhere in Chattarpur, Delhi coz of lockdown. Pls allow him to drive back to his home Deoband, if possible by the law. He is staying with some unknown ppl so it can be dangerous for his life. @ManojTiwariMP ji recognise him well. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 25, 2020

Sir @narendramodi @AmitShah @ManojTiwariMP thank you so much for the help. My brother reached to his home at Deoband! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 26, 2020

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only - a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

महाभारत का युद्ध 18 दिन में जीता गया था। आज कोरोना के खिलाफ जो युद्ध पूरा देश लड़ रहा है, हमारा प्रयास है कि इसे 21 दिन में जीत लिया जाए।



महाभारत के युद्ध के समय भगवान कृष्ण महारथी थे, सारथी थे। आज 130 करोड़ महारथियों के बलबूते हमें कोरोना के खिलाफ इस लड़ाई को जीतना है। pic.twitter.com/pA7rE6Zub3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

