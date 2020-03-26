The Debate
KRK Thanks PM Modi, HM For Helping Stranded Brother return Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 

General News

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to seek help for his brother from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
KRK

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to seek help for his brother from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

KRK, as he is popularly known, wrote that his brother was stuck in Chattarpur because of the lockdown and wanted permission to drive back to his house in Deoband. Minutes later, KRK updated that his brother reached home and thanked PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for the help.

Coronavirus: Lockdown partner to favourite pastime, Sehwag reveals what he has been doing

21-day Pan-India Lockdown 

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. 

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only - a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Kamaal R Khan thanks PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for helping his brother

 

