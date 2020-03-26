Coronavirus: Lockdown Partner To Favourite Pastime, Sehwag Reveals What He Has Been Doing

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed what he has been doing during this period. The explosive opener also urged citizens to follow whatever the authorities are directing adding that this too, shall pass. Speaking about his favourite pastime amid the lockdown, Sehwag stated that he loves spending time with his kids and family, playing indoor games like ludo, snakes and ladders, carrom board, and playing with his dogs.

'Watching highlights of my own innings'

The Delhi-lad also added that since the lockdown imposed he has watched several highlights of his innings. He revealed that he has been watching the highlights of his innings of 319 runs against South Africa where he became the first Indian to score a triple century, his innings of 309, his maiden ODI double century and his test debut century. However, he stated that his Test debut century remains his favourite.

Speaking about the necessity of sanitization amid the virus outbreak, Sehwag said that he has a sanitizer in every room of his house that is around 12-13 and whoever visits his house either has to wash his hands first or sanitize. The former India batsmen also revealed the movies that he has watched amid the lockdown. "I recently watched Commando 3, a couple of Hollywood movies including Mission Impossible and now I am waiting for Baaghi 3."

Virender Sehwag stated that Ajay Jadeja, Zaheer Khan has been his favourite lockdown partner especially Jadeja since he is very talkative.

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only - a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

