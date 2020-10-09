'Loss To Entire Nation': Kamal Haasan Condoles Demise Of LJP Leader Ram Vilas Paswan

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to late Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan stating that his demise is a loss not just for his family but to the entire nation.

Noting the achievements of Paswan’s remarkable career, Haasan said, “the 74-year-old parliamentarian had been in the cabinet of six ministers during his distinguished political journey. Rising to power in 1969, he came to be known as the face of downtrodden,” he added.

Emerging from Bihar in 1969, he was in the cabinet of six Prime Ministers during his distinguished political journey; Known as the face of the downtrodden, the founder of Lok Janasakthi Party, Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is a loss not just for his family but to the entire Nation. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 8, 2020

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the former's political struggle resisting tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He added that Paswan's demise is a personal loss for him as he has lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely keen to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President Kovind too said that loss of Paswan marked the loss of a visionary. He added, "Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Veteran politician passes away

LJP president and Paswan's son Chirag confirmed that Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Thursday. Since the last few weeks, the veteran political leader hailing from Bihar had been hospitalized. He underwent heart surgery on October 4.

The national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday, the Home Ministry has announced. A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on October 9 in Delhi and capitals of all states and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. His first foray in electoral politics was successful after he was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in both UPA as well as NDA regimes. On June 28, 2019, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020).

