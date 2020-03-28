Kamal Haasan Debunks Fake News That He's Been Quarantined; Read MNM Chief's Statement Here

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Saturday clarified that he was not in quarantine, but was practicing 'social distancing'. Haasan issued a clarification after a quarantine sticker, issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation, was spotted outside his erstwhile house in Chennai which led to reports that he had quarantined himself at home.

Haasan issues clarification

A sticker was spotted outside the actor-turned-politician's house which has since become the MNM party office which led to guesses that he had quarantined himself. Haasan added that he had not been living there for a few years and that the party office has been operating from there.

Haasan reiterated everyone to follow 'social distancing' in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

India has reported more than 872 cases of coronavirus with as many as 19 people losing their lives.

