Gamechanger? Indian Railways Prototype Coronavirus Isolation Coach Ready; Pictures Here

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has introduced isolation coaches - compartments of existing trains that have been modified to house patients. In the visuals of a prototype of the isolation coach, it can be seen that a Non-AC coach has been modified with both the middle & upper berth removed, plastic curtains fitted in each patient cabin, a separate cabin for the medicos, a modified bathroom with increased tap height and many more facilities. One coach is said to handle up to eight patients and can handle 16 patients if the situation arises.

READ | After Ministry Approval, Core Diagnostics CEO Speaks On Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19

Indian Railways has 45,536 coaches (with toilets, chair-cars excluded) which include 11,519 AC coaches and 34,017 non-AC coaches. Experts believe that non-AC coaches are better suited (compared to AC coaches) to treat cases of coronavirus infections.

READ | Top Central & State Bureaucrats Conference To Review Coronavirus Fight; Press Release Here

1. Conversion of two toilets Into the bathroom by plugging the toilet pan and proper flooring

2. Provision of a hand shower, one bucket & mug in each bathroom.

3. Removal of patient side middle berth.

4. Plugging the lower portion of the compartment by plywood

5. Provision of a partition of compreg board from the aisle side for isolation of compartment.

6. Provision of 4 nos bottle holders in each compartment.

7. Provision of 220 v electrical points in each compartment for medical instruments.

8. Provision of air plastic curtains in each compartment.

9. 10 isolation wards in each coach.

10. Provision of 415 volt supply externally also.

11. Coaches are being sanitized properly before and after the execution of work