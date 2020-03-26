'Thank You For Reaching Out To The Poor': Kamal Haasan Hails FM Sitharaman's Relief Plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor amid the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle to praise the initiative. He wrote, "Dear @nsitharamanoffc & @PMOIndia Thank you for reaching out to the poorest of the poor. My fear of the Underprivileged losing their livelihood led to my out burst and the open letter to the Prime Minister. This act of supporting them during this crisis is much appreciated."

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown: Cong backs FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 lakh cr relief plan for poor

FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the Coronavirus shutdown. According to the finance minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues. She said, "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours."

The Finance Minister further announced that there will be Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker-- ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, as a medical insurance cover for them for three months. Along with it, in addition to the already allotted five kg of rice/wheat per person, an additional 5kg will be free for the poor. With this, an additional one kilogram of pulses according to the regional preference will be provided.

It is our firm resolve that the poor and vulnerable get all possible help to cope with the testing times. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package will go a long way in ensuring food and livelihood security. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/E4DvXCV5Vs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2020

ALSO READ | PM Modi lauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman's relief plan for the poor amid COVID-19 lockdown