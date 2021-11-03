Kamal Haasan's 3D Printed Statue To Be Released Via Balloon Satellites As Birthday Tribute

As a tribute to legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Space Kidz India has planned a grand gesture for the actor ahead of his birthday on November 7. The organisation will release two high-altitude balloon satellites on November 4 and 5, with Haasan's 3D printed statue attached to it.

According to the release by the actor's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, both the balloons will carry a device that will gather data in the atmosphere about the air quality in the stratosphere. Scheduled to launch at 6:30 p.m. from the Space Port India in Siruseri, the balloon satellites have been designed to reach an altitude of 70,000 feet.

A big tribute to Nammavar @ikamalhaasan by Space Kidz India team.



"BALLOON SATELLITE"



Launch Date - Nov 4th & 5th

Launch Time - 6.30 PM



Location - Space Port India, Siruseri, Opposite to Mohammad Sathak College. (https://t.co/st1e4Jg4TU)#KamalHaasan #SpaceKidzIndia pic.twitter.com/0tqVVya4F7 — Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) November 3, 2021

"Interestingly, this is the first time ever in the world that a statue of any living person has been attached to a balloon satellite to be launched into space. Space Kidz India will take pride in wishing their beloved star in such a unique way", said MNM.

The party states that the initiative was conceptualised by SB Arjun from Haasan's team and is being headed by Dr. Srimathy Kesan from Space Kidz India, which mostly has students in its team. This organisation is famous for developing the world's smallest satellite, KalamSat, which was launched by NASA in 2019. Besides, the Indian Space Research Organisation has also launched two satellite payloads developed by the students in its team.

Image: Facebook/@KamalHaasan