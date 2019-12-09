Kanhaiya Kumar Takes On NDA Govt Over CAB, NRC And Unemployment Issues

A joint forum against National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Bill was organized at Kolkata on Monday as the same bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at the meeting, Left Front leader Kanhaiya Kumar charged into the Govt asking why do they need a bill to identify a citizen's legality.

"Today, satellites can tell us about our roads. You speak of shoes and mobiles, Facebook will give you advertisement of the same in a sec. If this can happen then why can't they identify illegal people?," said Kumar who alleged that PM Modi learnt such ideas by travelling abroad.

Apart from Kumar, the public meeting also saw speakers like Kavita Krishnan, former civil servant Kannan Gopinathan and Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imran Ramz (Victor).

'False pride'

Kumar stated that the Indian economy is in perils and no one would come here to find employment, hitting at the unemployment issues in the country. "On the health and education sector, we are behind Bangladesh. Who will come to us for work looking at the economy? This is false pride. Pride is when Bengal wins Nobel prize back to back,''the Left Front Leader added.

Kanhaiya Kumar takes a dig at BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP's election manifesto of providing jobs and Rs 15 lakhs, Kumar said he derived inspiration from a Hindi film 'Stree' where villagers wrote 'O Stree Kal Ana' on their doors to keep out the evil spirit. "Write on your door, "Oh NRC kal ana, aur 15 lakh lana, sath meh 2 crore naukri lana, aur achhe din bhi" said Kanhaiya who stated that if the government does not believe that they are citizens, then they will not believe that it is their government.

The Joint Forum outrightly opposed what they claim, 'anti'-Constitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which the Union Government tabled in the parliament on December 9. The Joint Forum also opposed the nationwide-NRC and its first step, the NPR. The central slogan of the mass rally was: "No NRC, No NPR, No CAB 2019".

