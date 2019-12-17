A Country That Beats Up Students & Saves Cows: DMK's Kanimozhi Protests Against CAA

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi on Tuesday spoke against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the action taken by cops against students. Talking about how this country beats up students, she said, "this is a country that beats up students like animals and saves cows".

Kanimozhi, who participated in a protest against CAA in Chennai, accused the Delhi Police of using force against students who were protesting against the act. "You did see how the Delhi police used its force on those students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This is the country that beats up its students like animals and saves cows," she said.

The Thoothukudi MP also went on to claim that the act is against humanity. "The Act is discriminatory and the United Nations will condemn it. They (BJP) made it an Act because they want to divert people's attention from real issues like economic slowdown," she stated.

Adding to her statement, Kanimozhi said, "You may have a majority in Parliament, but people will not stand with you, and they will continue to protest against your government."

Kanimozhi slams AIADMK

During the protest, she also went to allege that the BJP does not like Tamils. She said, "BJP doesn't like Tamils because we didn't vote for them". "We will not vote for them," she added, stating that all All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs and PMK's A Ramadoss voted in favour of the bill when it was debated in parliament. Slamming AIADMK further, she also stated that such people do not have the rights to ask for votes in Tamil Nadu.

Protests against CAA

The Chennai protests had people present in large numbers and also raised slogans against the Citizenship Act. Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi was spotted wearing a black saree to express her opposition to the newly-enacted law. The Citizenship Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and to those who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

