Kanwar Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand Govt Allows States To Take 'Ganga Jal' In Tankers

After canceling the Kanwar Yatra due to the threat of the third wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government has opened doors for all the states to take 'Ganga Jal' (Holy Water) from Haridwar in water tankers. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand was the first state to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year.

Speaking to media about the matter, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said that "if there is a demand for carrying 'Ganga Jal from the states, then the state government will give full cooperation".

The Haridwar Police said that "Kanwariyas will not be allowed to enter Haridwar and the border will also be sealed".

Earlier, the Central government also filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and said that state governments must not permit the movement of 'Kanwariyas'. The central government suggested that considering the sentiments attached to old-age customs and religion, states must develop a safety system to make 'Ganga Jal' available through tankers at designated locations.

The Supreme Court asked the UP government to reconsider its decision

Earlier on Saturday, Juky 17, the Supreme Court granted one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision to hold a symbolic Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while stressing that the health of the citizens of India and the right to life are paramount. The Supreme Court of India took suo moto cognizance of the matter. The bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and BR Gavai gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either reconsider its decision or the court will pass orders on Monday, July 19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the top court that state governments "must not" permit the movement of 'Kanwariyas' to bring Ganga Jal from Haridwar to the Shiv temples to do 'Abhishekam' in the local Shiv temples in view of the COVID-19 crisis.



COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has reported a total of 3.41 lakh COVID cases, with 3.33 lakh recoveries and 7,351 deaths. The state has administered a total of 50,24,460 COVID vaccine doses across 464 vaccination sites.

