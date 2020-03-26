Kapil Sibal Fires Taunt Over 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown - 18-day Mahabharat Comparison

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises to 606 claiming over 10 lives, Congress leader Kapil Sibal has taken a dig at the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sibal referred to PM's speech in which he had said that Mahabharat was fought in 18 days and coronavirus will be fought in the next 21 days. Sibal said that 18 days of Mahabharat took away a lot of lives, but the country needs to protect its doctors, so that they may help others. He urged the government to provide them with personal protective equipment.

Mahabharata war lasted 18 days, this war against coronavirus will take 21 days: PM

PM's Mahabharat reference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was very pained by the misbehaviour of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating coronavirus. He also asserted that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor asked people to be at home and practice social distancing.

Addressing people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi via video, he said the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but this war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was referring to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown announced by him on Tuesday.

Iconic 80s' Mahabharata & Ramayana to make a comeback? Prasar Bharti CEO hints at the idea

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 606 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 116. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.