Iconic 80s' Mahabharata & Ramayana To Make A Comeback? Prasar Bharti CEO Hints At The Idea

Two of the most iconic shows from the 1980s might just make a massive comeback in 2020 on DD National. In a huge statement, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekar announced that he was in talks with right holders to bring back highly loved shows of the 80s--Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata back on DD National as the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown.

Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned. https://t.co/2Jhjw2qD3s — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) March 25, 2020

Huge demand on social media for retelecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata on DD National. @PrakashJavdekar @DDNational #StayHome #21daysLockdown — Akhilesh Sharma अखिलेश शर्मा (@akhileshsharma1) March 25, 2020

The country which is currently shut in a three-week-long lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic has been asking the government to bring the Mahabharata and Ramayana back on small screens. The Prasar Bharti CEO replied to one such tweet of a man who had even tagged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar asking him to arrange a repeat telecast of the two iconic shows on Doordarshan, where they had originally aired.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata were two of the most popular shows which aired during the late 1980s to mid-1990's shaping the childhood of millions of 90s kids. With elaborate sets, costumes and special effects solely designed for the small screen in a first of its kind, the two shows garnered massive reach and audience bringing the entire nation to tune into their screens on Sundays when they aired. It is said that the serials received over 80% viewership, the highest in Indian Television history.

