Congress' Kapil Sibal Takes A Jibe At PM Modi; Says He Is "obsessed" With Pakistan

Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, December 18, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is "obsessed about Pakistan". His statement came after PM Modi challenged the Congress party to give citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan. Slamming the Congress party for spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM had openly challenged them to make their stand clear on the CAA.

Kapil accused the Prime Minister of paying attention to the problems of Pakistan and urged him to give importance to the problems faced by Indians.

"Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed about the problems of Pakistan? I wish he showed the same kind of obsession with the problems that Indian citizens are facing," Kapil said. "If he is missing the embrace he gave to Nawaz Sharif, and if he wants to give the same to Imran Khan, he can go to Pakistan," he added. "It does not look proper for him to talk about Pakistan in Indian territory, he should talk about Indian citizens," Sibal said.

The Congress leader highlighted the issues of poverty, employment, trade, export, and banks, saying that these factors are pulling down the country's economic growth. He urged the Prime Minister to think about the Indian citizens, instead of "obsessing" about Pakistan.

PM Modi dares Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a huge public rally in Barhait, Jharkhand. The Prime Minister in his address to the people of Jharkhand also dared the opposition parties of the country to take a stand on CAA and stop spreading lies about the Citizenship Act.

PM Modi said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan?

He also called out the Congress for lying."They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India."

(With inputs from ANI)