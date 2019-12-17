PM Modi Dares Oppn To Declare ‘they Will Give Indian Citizenship To Every Pak Citizen’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a huge public rally in Barhait, Jharkhand. This will be Prime Minister Modi's last public address for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. During his address, PM Modi applauded the people of Jharkhand for stepping out to vote peacefully in big numbers. The Prime Minister in his address to the people of Jharkhand also dared the opposition parties of the country to take a stand on CAA and stop spreading lies about the Citizenship Act.

PM Modi slams the opposition over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendement Act and openly challenged them to make their stand clear on the CAA.

PM Modi said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan? "

He also called out the Congress for lying."They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India."

Assuring people further about CAA PM Modi also explained how the new Citizenship Act will not affect the citizenship of Hindus or Muslims of India. "I want to tell the whole country, every citizen of the country, whether Hindu or Muslim, that this law will not affect the citizenship of any Indian citizen," he said.

Explaining further he said, "The law that we have enacted has been made for people coming to India due to religious atrocities in three countries of our neighborhood. It is designed for those who have been in a very pathetic condition for years, who have no way of returning."

PM Modi on Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

PM Modi also remarked on the construction of Ram Mandir and the Supreme Court verdict of the Ayodhya land dispute case. He said, " We followed the national policy and today the path of construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been cleared. Was there any tension, riot or assault? Everything happened in peace, didn't it?"

