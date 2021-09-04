Karbi Anglong Agreement Signed; Assam CM Sarma Says, 'Peace Will Be Restored'

After signing the "Karbi Peace Accord", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to reporters said that the government will work for the rehabilitation of 1,000 militants, who will be surrendering with over 300 sophisticated arms. Informing that these militants will be given reservation in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), for the first time, the Assam CM said that 1,000 militants will surrender under this Karbi deal.

CM Himanta on Karbi Anglong Agreement

Remarking that after the Karbi deal has been signed, the Assam CM said that a lot of arms will be deposited. Informing that the peace will be restored, Sarma while leaving Delhi said that it is a very big achievement.

1,000 militants will surrender under this agreement & lots of arms will be deposited. Peace will be restored. It is a very big achievement: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after signing Karbi Anglong Agreement in Delhi https://t.co/7CvhExLhNr pic.twitter.com/zidIO08sOS — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Centre signs Karbi Anglong Agreement in New Delhi

Delhi: Karbi Anglong Agreement has been signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/rpwLRFvJ9R — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

On Saturday, the BJP-led government in Assam and the Centre signed the "Karbi Peace Accord" with the insurgent groups active within the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) at the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal reached the capital to sign the agreement along with several armed groups.

The armed groups signing the Karbi agreement included Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, United People's Liberations Army, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (R) and Karbi People's Liberation Tigers(M).

Besides Assam Ministers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present for the signing. After the agreement was signed, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the Centre hopes that it will be furthering the development Karbi Anglong region.

While informing that the Assam government will spend around Rs 1,000 crores for development in the Karbi region across 5 years, Amit Shah said that it is PM Narendra Modi-led government's policy that the Centre would fulfil all the promises made in the agreement during its tenure itself.

Karbi Anglong Agreement will be written in golden words in history of Karbi region & Assam. Today, around 1000 cadres of more than 5 organizations have joined the mainstream, shunning arms. Central & Assam Govts are fully committed to their rehabilitation: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/bNeJSKCYkH — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Bodo Peace Accord

The former militants of the five organisations had come to surrender their weapons after a year when the BJP signed the Bodo peace accord to end the long-run violence in Bodoland. The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region that is administered by the elected body - Bodoland Terrestrial Council. The Bodo Accord was first signed in 2003 to maintain peace in the region, later it was extended by the Modi-led BJP government in 2020.

Image: ANI