Kargil: One Minor Killed, Two Injured In Shell Explosion; L-G Visits Affected Boys

A minor boy was killed and two others were injured after an unexploded shell went off in Kurbathang village in the Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday, police said. The three boys were playing near the Astro football ground when the explosion took place.

While one succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, two others were admitted to the hospital. All three are 13 years old. As per sources the shell is said to be old - possible from 1999 Kargil war

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) visited the injured teen boys in the hospital and assured the best treatment to them. The L-G also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased boy.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident. It is unfortunate that one child died and two others were badly injured. The injured child is out of danger, and the other child might survive," the L-G said.

He also announced Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the family of the deceased child and Rs 1 lakh assistance to the injured ones. Brigadier also said that the administration has started the process of removing dangerous ammunition.

"We will be giving Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased child and Rs 1 lakh to the injured child. We are starting the operation to remove dangerous ammunition in a limited time duration in the blind areas of Kargil and other places," he said.

'Saddened by the devastating bomb explosion': Ladakh MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that he is saddened by the devastating bomb explosion at Kurbathang in Kargil. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.