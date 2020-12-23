Karima Baloch's Kin Reveal Threats To Her Life; Canada's Trudeau Mum As Cops Turn Deaf Ear

Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch, who campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province, was found dead in Toronto on Tuesday. Reacting to it, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the protection of lives and liberty of people in the country. Taking to Twitter, she asked, "Is it asking for a lot from Justin Trudeau to protect freedom of life and liberty of victimised people seeking democratic values?"

Is it asking for a lot from @JustinTrudeau to protect freedom of life & liberty of victimised people seeking democratic values? https://t.co/VPP9Bwpvod — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Police in Toronto on Tuesday said that they are not treating the death of Karima Baloch as suspicious. According to an Associated Press report, authorities said the body of the 37-year-old Balochi activist was found near Toronto's downtown waterfront Monday, a day after she had been reported missing. "It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances," Toronto police spokeswoman Caroline de Kloet said.

'She has enemies that are the state': Karima's friend

Police said she was known to frequent Toronto’s waterfront and island areas. Lateef Johar, a close friend and fellow activist, said he did not believe it was suicide or an accident. "Her husband showed me some messages that he got a few days ago. It was a message they will send a Christmas gift to Karima that she will never forget, and other related messages, too," Johar said.

He said police told them they found her body in the water close to Toronto Centre Island. "Her family and I can’t believe that it was an accident or something else as we know she was threatened; her friends and family members were previously were abducted and killed," Johar said. He said he didn’t think she suffered from depression but was prescribed sleeping pills recently. He said she was very strong. "She has enemies that are the state," he said.

Pakistan’s High Commission in Canada said in a statement it approached the Canadian government to find out the cause of death. In 2016, she was named on BBC's list of 100 inspirational women. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become the leader of the Balochistan Student Organisation. She left Pakistan in 2015 after terrorism charges were levelled against her. In 2016, she had also sent a Raksha Bandhan message to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of her Balochistan sisters who lost their brothers.

My #RakhshaBandhan msg to India's PM @NarendraModi on behalf of my #Balochistan sisters who lost their brothers. https://t.co/VSUK4Le32f — Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) August 19, 2016

