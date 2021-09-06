Karnal Lathi Charge: Haryana Govt To Block Internet Services On Tuesday; Imposes 144

Ahead of the farmers' mega gathering in Haryana's Karnal on September 7, CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government has given instructions to suspend internet services from 12:30 am to 23:59 pm on Tuesday. This step has been taken in an attempt to maintain the law and order situation in Karnal.

Earlier, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday, while addressing the media had proposed to scrap the internet services in the district on Tuesday. Following the Karnal lathi-charge incident, Nishant Kumar Yadav had said that protestors will not be allowed to gherao outside the mini secretariat. While informing that multiple layers of security have been deployed in Karnal, he said that sufficient police force has been called from different districts and RAF has also been deployed.

Nishant Kumar Yadav was quoted by ANI, "We held talks with farmers. Their demand was not justified. No compensation will be given to law violators & no action will be taken against our officials. We'll not let them block the highway & gherao mini secretariat (tomorrow)".

Haryana: Section 144 imposed in Karnal ahead of farmers protest on Sept 7

Ahead of the mega protest on Tuesday, the administration has imposed section 144 CRPC in the district, banning large gatherings. The Farmers Union had earlier announced the Maha Panchayat in Karnal against the lathi charge on farmers that happened last month. Farmers have given the call to surround the Karnal mini secretariat on September 7 and protest the police brutality against the farmers.

The Farmers Union, in support of the farmer protests, are set to assemble in Karnal to protest against the police actions. The mega gathering is now in doubt as the district administration has now announced section 144 in the region. The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to take alternate routes around the district. According to sources, farmers will be gathering in the grain market tomorrow and gherao the mini secretariat of Karnal.

The Farmers Union called for the protest in Karnal in the Kisan Maha Panchayat organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar against three farm laws on Sunday. The event was attended by over 300 Farmers Unions from Uttar Pradesh and other states.

They also called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27. Earlier on August 28, Haryana police used force on demonstrators at Bastara toll plaza when farmers allegedly blocked the highway and tried to march towards the venue of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting.

Farmer protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi and clashed with police, hoisting the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day.

After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops and adding barbed wires to block access to the roads completely. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The protesting farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where elections are set to be held in February 2022.

