Karnal Terror Plot Link To Mohali Intel HQ Attack? Big Disclosures By Arrested Terrorists

A few days after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, while on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives, were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal, Republic Media Network has accessed major disclosures learnt from the nabbed terrorists.

Among other things, the disclosures also reveal that there might be some sort of connection between the Karnal terror plot and the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters blast in Mohali due to a common name that has emerged-- Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Here are some revelations from the Karnal investigation

Registration Certificates of 2 fake vehicles recovered from terrorists:

Fake Registration Certificate and number plates of Panipat and Yamunanagar vehicles recovered

Fake Registration Certificate and number plate of Brezza and Scorpio vehicle recovered

Terrorists interrogated by various agencies:

Punjab police started talks with Rajbir from jail on a production warrant

A team from Maharashtra has also come to Karnal for interrogation

Link to Mohali blast and Hawala money:

Police took these terrorists to Firozpur and Tarn Taran

An investigation is being done regarding the relation of these terrorists with the Mohali blast

Harvinder Singh Rinda from Pakistan used to send drugs and explosive material using drones

The terrorists used to get money by selling drugs

Hawala money also used to come to terrorists

Terrorist Gurpreet gave cash to his girlfriend many times and his girlfriend deposited cash of about 12 to 13 lakh rupees in her mother's account. Details of some banks have been found

Who is Harvinder Singh Rinda?

Harvinder Singh Rinda and his family left Tarn Taran district in Punjab when he was 10 years old and moved to Nanded in Maharashtra. His name came up first in a case that was registered against him in Nanded in the year 2016. He also met gangster Jaspal Singh in Nanded. The case against him was registered under IPC Section 302 (offence of murder), 396 (one of five or more persons, who are conjointly committing dacoity, commits murder in so committing dacoity),392 (Punishment for robbery),147 (guilty of rioting),148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object),120B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of IPC; 25 (possession or carrying any prohibited arms) 54, 59 of Arms Act.

Rinda's family also has property in Gadegaon taluka, Nanded. Rinda's two uncles Captain Puran and Ajit Singh live in Nanded's Hazur Sahib Sahib. The family lived near Gurudwara, Sachkhand Gate Number Five, Nanded. The family has criminal antecedents as his father, Charan Singh (63), is currently lodged in Aurangabad's prison along with his elder brother Sarab Jot Singh. One of his brothers Surender Singh has passed away. His mother's name is Balbir Kaur and her last location was in Nasik. but she is no longer on the radar of security agencies.

Earlier this week, Rinda's name was linked to the Karnal Terror plot where four terror suspects from near Bastara toll were detained. However, the terror plot was thwarted. Rinda shared the supplied explosives and location with the arrested accused. FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, the Karnal SP informed.

Karnal terror plot

In a big breakthrough, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, while on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives, were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal. Apart from weapons, a large number of bullets and ammunition containers were recovered from the arrested terrorists' Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 in cash.

Superintendent of Police of Karnal Ganga Ram Punia informed reporters that the accused persons were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons.