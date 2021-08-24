'Karnataka 1st State To Implement New National Education Policy': CM Bommai

Karnataka has become the first state to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) in the country. State Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai announced on Monday, August 23, that the state would establish a digitisation and research and development policy to aid in the implementation of the NEP, which intends to bring major changes to the education sector.

"If we want NEP to succeed, we must make it reach every child across the State. Digitisation is important to education for which we will bring a new digitisation policy," Bommai remarked at the inauguration of the NEP in Karnataka, making the state the first in the country to do so

NEP to be implemented in Karnataka

The CM stated that broadband networking would be made available in every village, and he welcomed the support of technocrats and academics to accomplish this.

"The way you formulated the NEP, you have to help in making the digitisation policy happen," Bommai said. Under the digitisation policy, degree-level students would be given an iPad, he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that a Primary and Secondary Education Council would be established in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi. Bommai stated that there are approximately 180 research and development (R&D) centres in Bengaluru, but he criticised the lack of connection of these centres with students.

"There are over 180 R&D centres in Bengaluru related to every sector but what is the connection between the students and the R&D centres? I want synergy between students and the R&D centres," he said. "We will have a new R&D policy. If not in Karnataka where else can this policy be formulated? This (R&D policy) is as important as the NEP," the Chief Minister said.

According to Bommai, the R&D policy would be implemented in every village, school, and university. The Chief Minister remarked that universities play a critical role in implementing the R&D policy and that he wants all Kannadigas to be knowledgeable. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing major improvements in education through the NEP.

National Education Policy in Karnataka

"Many people have ruled the country but only a few dared to make fundamental changes in the system, which could make the nation a world leader. The NEP shows the foresightedness of our Prime Minister to liberate the education system from silos," Bommai said. "But the NEP liberates itself from structural policy," he added.

Bommai admitted that implementing the NEP would not be easier as bringing in new changes has always been difficult. However, he assured that the NEP will be successfully implemented in Karnataka.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was unable to attend the ceremony in person, praised Karnataka for setting a good example for other states to follow. He stated that the NEP is intended for children aged 3 to 23. Former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, who led the National Committee for Education Policy that drafted the NEP-2020, as well as Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, also spoke at the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/ANI)