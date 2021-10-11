Karnataka: 7 Cops Suspended For Allegedly Trying To Close Drug Case By Accepting Bribe

On Monday, the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram informed that seven police officers in Karnataka have been suspended for attempting to seal a marijuana case by accepting bribes from the accused. He has ordered a departmental investigation into the staff who have been suspended, including APMC police station inspector Vishwanath Chougale.

By receiving a bribe, the inspector and six other police officers allegedly attempted to dismiss a case involving marijuana seizure without filing an FIR. The police launched a raid, detaining two people and seizing 1.5 kg of marijuana from their possession. However, no charges were filed, and the criminals were released after accepting a bribe.

Following reports in the local media, the Police Commissioner asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Ramarajan to investigate the situation. The Commissioner suspended seven police officers based on the report presented by Ramarajan. According to the DCP, a departmental investigation will be performed, and the perpetrators will face severe consequences.

2 Iranians Arrested In Drug Peddling Case

Last week, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four persons, including two Iranian nationals, for allegedly trafficking drugs. The three Iranians had overstayed their student visas, according to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police. "CCB arrest 4 drug peddlers including 2 Iranians, overstaying on student visa procured hybrid cannabis seeds through the darknet and grown at home using Ultraviolet lights. Case booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act," said Sandeep Patil. The officers seized a car, 130 marijuana plants, LSD blotting papers, and 1 crore worth of marijuana. The two Iranian nationals were living in a flat in Bidadi without permission.

280 kg marijuana seized near Nagapattinam Port

Near the port of Nagapattinam, last week, the customs police seized around 280 kg of marijuana bound for Sri Lanka. After getting a tip, a squad of Customs officers on patrol noticed a group of people transferring suitcases into a boat at Nagapattinam port. The party left when they came close to the boat, leaving the bags and motorcycles behind. The team uncovered 280 kilogrammes of ganja in ten bundles inside the boat. The narcotics bundles were being loaded into the boat to be sent to Sri Lanka, according to preliminary findings. The boat, according to authorities, belongs to the owner of a local YouTube channel.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage