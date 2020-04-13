Coronavirus: Karnataka Banana Farmers Face Losses As Buyers Bid The Lowest Prices

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus has impacted the livelihood of many Banana farmers in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The anguished Banana farmers said that their crop is rotting and they are incurring huge losses. The farmers have implored the government for an open market and inter-district movement of agricultural produce so that they get the right price.

Local buyers ask to sell bananas at Rs 4-5 per kg, says Farmer

The farmers also alleged that the local buyers are forcing them to sell their produce at ridiculously low prices even though when permission has been granted for the sale of agricultural products, with inter-district movements being affected.

"Local buyers are asking us to sell bananas at Rs 4-5 per kg which is impossible for us. I do not know what we can do," Vijayendra, a farmer told ANI. "We expected the markets to be good during the summer season, I have cultivated bananas in four acres of land. There are thousands of other farmers who cultivate it in smaller hoardings," he added.

Vijayendra further asserted that the bananas have started rotting as they were not harvested due to the lockdown.

The farmer requested the government to ensure that there is an open market and inter-district movement of agricultural produce is allowed to ensure the farmers get the right price for their crop.

India under lockdown

To contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from March 24 midnight, mentioning that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The nationwide lockdown might further be extended even after the completion of the 21-day period on April 14, based on the statements from several chief ministers following a video conference with the Prime Minister held a few days earlier.

