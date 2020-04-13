The Debate
Kamal Haasan Questions Tamil Nadu CM EPS For Not Autonomously Extending Covid Lockdown

Politics

Kamal Haasan took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not taking a decision on the extension of a lockdown amid COVID-19 cases

Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not taking a decision on the extension of a lockdown amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state and the country.

Taking a swipe at Edappadi K Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan said, "While other state CMs take an autonomous call on lockdown, What are you waiting for, my Honourable CM? Your Master's voice? My voice is of the People and from them. Wake up sir while you sit, still in your chair."

Kamal Haasan takes a dig 

Tamil Nadu chief secretary had on Saturday said the state cabinet has decided to follow the Centre's advice on the lockdown. While the expert health committee has advised for an extension of lockdown as several other states in the country, too, have taken the same decision in view of a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has not said anything about the lockdown extension, even as states like Odisha, Delhi and Maharashtra have autonomously extended their lockdowns.

First Published:
