Karnataka: BBMP Bans Animal Slaughter, Sale Of Meat On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Karnataka government on Wednesday banned both animal slaughter and the sale of meat in the state. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in an order issued on Wednesday specified the aforementioned restriction. The Karnataka government had earlier mentioned that the state would not allow more than 20 people to be involved in the celebration and immersion of the Ganesha idol.

Orders issued by the BBMP on Ganesh Chaturthi

BBMP Joint Commissioner Pallavi K.R. stated in an official order that the municipal corporation had decided to put a ban on the slaughter of meat on September 10. The BBMP while issuing this order also restricted the sale and purchase of meat in the state. The order by the BBMP further apprised, "No processions will be allowed. Only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed. Distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. No function to take place in districts with more than 2% positivity rate because of the pandemic."

Ganpati celebrations limited to three days

Despite the state government giving a go-ahead to a five-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the BBMP on Tuesday reduced the number of days to three. This order was issued post a discussion between BBMP commissioner and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

It is important to note that the BBMP had also permitted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2020 for three days. The BBMP had also attested that only one Ganesh idol in each ward would be allowed. It additionally stated that any alterations regarding the same would only be passed after the agreement of the civic governing body and a nod from the deputy commissioner of police in the area. All these guidelines were released after revising and considering COVID infection in the city which was still on the higher side.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 1,102 new COVID cases and 17 deaths. This took the total number of infections to 29,58,090 and the toll to 37,458. Additionally, 1,458 discharges were carried out taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,03,547. Out of the total number of cases, 338 were from Bengaluru as the city saw 277 discharges and five deaths, a health department bulletin informed. The active cases in the state stood at 17,058. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent.

