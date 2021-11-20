Karnataka: Bengaluru Archbishop Slams Bill On Anti-conversion; Writes Letter To CM Bommai

In a significant development, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bengaluru (AOB) Rev Dr Peter Machado on November 20 opposed the Karnataka government's anti-conversion Bill in the upcoming winter session. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Machado urged him to not promote 'an undesirable and discriminatory bill' keeping a harmonious society in mind. Also, Machado brought to the attention of CM Bommai that the entire Christian Community in Karnataka opposes the Anti-Conversion Bill.

"The entire Christian community in Karnataka opposes the proposal of Anti-Conversion Bill in one voice and questions the need for such an exercise when sufficient law and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of existing laws," he added.

'Can manage own affairs in matters of religion'

He further questioned the need for such implementation 'when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws'.

Machado also said Article 25 of the Constitution of India 'guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, subject to public order, morality and health." Article 26 provides that all denominations can manage their own affairs in matters of religion and therefore, introducing such laws would infringe on the rights of citizens and minority communities, he added.

"When all the relevant data is already available (via census) with the government, why do we need yet another futile exercise? Why is only the Christian community targeted and marked for this arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move? What is the motive that is driving them to do?" the Archbishop said.

Archbishop questions govt order to conduct survey on Christian missionaries

He also questioned the government's order to conduct a survey of both official and non-official Christan missionaries, establishments, institutions operating within Karnataka.

"The anti-conversion Bill would become a tool for the fringe elements to take law into their own hands and vitiate the atmosphere with communal unrest in the otherwise peaceful state," he added.

Previously, deeming the move as 'unnecessary', the Archbishop posed a challenge to the government to prove if any person studying in a Christian education institution or being treated at a Christian hospital has been compelled, coerced or influenced to convert their religious views and faith.

"We strongly appeal to the goodwill of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet not to promote such an undesirable and discriminatory Bill in the interest of the harmony and peace in the society," he said.

The letter holds relevance as the Karnataka CM on November 12 announced that the state would soon have anti-religious conversion legislation. CM Bommai stated that the government had been perusing statutory provisions enacted by other states in this regard and laws would be enacted thereafter.

(With inputs from ANI)