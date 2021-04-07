Karnataka Bus Strike On April 7: KSRTC Workers Demand higher Pay Under 6th Pay Commission

The workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League have called for an indefinite strike alleging that the state government had failed to implement salary system as per the 6th pay commission for the workers of road transport corporation.

Govt warns of strict action if Covid-19 norms are violated

While the state government has made alternate arrangements for routine commuters by roping in with private bus operators, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked the workers to drop the strike. “We have fulfilled eight out of your (workers) nine demands. We have to work together for the welfare of the people. Without giving room for the government to take strict measures, drop the strike and cooperate with the administration,” the CM said Tuesday.

'Demands of KSRTC workers cannot be accepted'

Meanwhile, considering the possibility that the strike might affect the railways also, the government has deployed more trains to districts like Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi among others. Moreover, Yediyurappa also warned the workers on strike on violating regulations in place for Covid-19. Kumar, the state chief secretary said "Action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act as a notification has already been issued under the act, barring people from gathering in one place."



CM Yediyurappa had last week also announced that while there are is no lockdown and curfew, protests and public gatherings are strictly prohibited. Referring to the demands of the workers on wages, Kumar added "Their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report, and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees, cannot be accepted."