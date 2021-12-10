Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that there would be no tolerance to miscreants trying to take advantage of the unfortunate demise of India’s foremost military leader CDS General Bipin Rawat by spewing hate on the social media platforms against him.

With the nation grieving the loss of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who had bid the final goodbye to the nation on Friday, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday declared it an unpardonable offence and directed officials to take stringent disciplinary action against the culprits.

In a series of tweets, in a stringent directive, he had informed that offensive tweets against the former Chief of Army Staff will not be tolerated and instructed the police officials to punish the offenders immediately.

Strongly condemning the unruly posts against CDS Rawat, he wrote, “Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our CDS General Bipin Rawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders.” “They should be booked immediately as this is absolutely unpardonable,” he added. While speaking with ANI, Karnataka CM lambasted the defamatory posts makers and called them people with ‘perverted minds,’ he asserted that Karnataka Police has been instructed to take legal action against them. “Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The Police Chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements.”

CM Bommai further apprised about his visit to the lone survivor of the Coonoor Chopper crash, Shaurya Chakra awardee Group Captain Varun Singh, who was transferred to Bengaluru from Wellington Army Hospital for his better treatment. He said, “I visited Captain Varun Singh, the survivor of the helicopter crash (in Tamil Nadu), at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He is getting the best medical treatment from specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

I visited Captain Varun Singh, the survivor of the helicopter crash (in Tamil Nadu), at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He is getting the best medical treatment from specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Haveri

General Rawat & Wife being given final respects

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been laid at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment and final respects are being paid by the admirers and lovers of India's bravest soldier. The couple will be cremated soon after. General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives.



Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat.