Karnataka CM Bommai Says 250 Primary Health Centres To Be Revamped By Year-end

In a key development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that the state is set to upgrade 250 primary health centres by the end of 2021 and an additional 250 facilities by 2022, with assistance from the Union government. A press release from CM Bommai's office highlighted that a permanent Healthcare Vision Document with a long term perspective will be constituted and 'the health infrastructure in the progressive state' would be ramped up.

On Wednesday, CM Bommai inaugurated a new cardiovascular hospital with a 350-bed capacity built by Infosys Foundation in the premises of Sri Jayadeva Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Centre located in Bengaluru. After the ceremony, CM Bommai asserted that the health infrastructure in Karnataka will be revamped. Notably, he mentioned that competent authorities would erect speciality hospitals/facilities and cancer and cardiac hospitals at the divisional level in the near future.

Commending the hospital for its contributions, CM Bommai while speaking to media, said "Jayadeva has grown step by step. The quality of its service makes one feel as if it is the eighth wonder of the world. Dr Manjunath has dedicated his life to the growth of this hospital."

'Even US considers Jayadeva as model coronary care': CM Bommai

"The 21st Century is the century of knowledge. Infosys Foundation is giving back what it got from society by building the 350-bed hospital. The new hospital would help in reducing the patient pressure on Jayadeva hospital," the Karnataka CM said.

Citing the instance of a surprised American citizen who managed to get all check-ups/diagnoses done in Rs 100, CM Bommai lauded the cause and said that Jayadeva Cardiovascular Centre is considered a model coronary care in the US too. The aforesaid press release highlighted that a letter from that American citizen to the then US President Barack Obama had prompted his government to assign a team to review and evaluate the services at Jayadeva Hospital.

While reminiscing his college days with writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, CM Bommai said, "the lives of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are an inspiration for all of us. The couple has proven that knowledge is strength in Karnataka."