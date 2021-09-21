Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Bommai Terms Farmers' Protest 'sponsored'; Cong's Shivakumar Demands Apology

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls out Congress, foreign influence for sponsoring farmers' protest during the state legislative session at Vidhan Soudha.

Karnataka CM

Image: Twitter/@BSBommai, Twitter/@siddaramaiah


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched an attack on Congress and held the party responsible for the farmers' protest in Delhi. As per ANI, the Karnataka CM termed the farmers' protests 'sponsored' and claimed that it did not leave out the possibility of some foreign influence and their involvement in the protests in and around the borders of Delhi. The remarks were made by the CM at the Vidhan Soudha during the Assembly session. 

During this session, a crucial bill to ban online gaming and wagering was also expected to be passed. Along with this, a bill on the delimitation and reservation is expected to be transferred from the state election commission to the Karnataka government during the sessions of the legislative assembly sessions. 

Opposition hits back

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao while taking note of the comments made by CM Bommai, called it an 'insult' to the farmers and charged the Karnataka CM, calling him 'clueless'. The MLA went on to attest that the government should work towards arresting the ones sponsoring the protests only if they had substantial proof. In a report by ANI, Rao said, "I condemn the statement as it is an insult to the farmers' protest. If they have any proof, they should arrest those who are sponsoring it. We asked him about inflation, LPG price, fuel price but he replied what is not asked."

KPCC president criticises CM Bommai; demands apology

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, too, was critical of the comments made by CM Basavaraj Bommai, for calling the farmers' protest 'sponsored'. Mentioning that he sought the CM's apology over his statement. Shivakumar stressed that the Karnataka CM's statement was not right and the comments made by him were 'unfortunate', further calling it an insult to the farmers' community. He added, "The protestors are not sponsored by any political party or organisation eyeing political benefit from the movement. Calling the farmers' protest in Delhi 'justified', Shivakumar maintained that the farmers were irritated and only demanded their fundamental rights. Shivakumar further claimed that the farmers' agitation was supported by many national and also international leaders. 

Image: Twitter/@BSBommai, Twitter/@siddaramaiah

