Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Meet PM Modi To Discuss State Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka. The Karnataka chief minister travelled to Delhi on Thursday in this regard and also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. During his two day visit he is also scheduled to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and other Union cabinet ministers along with the prime minister. The chief minister's son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra is accompanying him on the visit.

Speaking ahead of his meeting, Yediyurappa said the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet will be discussed during his visit to New Delhi, where he will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union cabinet ministers regarding the development of the state.

"I have come to Delhi to discuss with several Union Ministers about developmental works of the state. At the same time, I will also discuss the cabinet expansion with the party leaders to ascertain their views," Yediyurappa told reporters after arriving in Delhi on Thursday.

READ | COVID-19: 9,366 New Cases In Karnataka, Tally Inching Towards Five Lakh

Yediyurappa seeks release of pending funds

During his meet with the finance minister, Yediyurappa urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on account of reduced devolution.

"In the meeting with the finance minister, Yediyurappa sought the release of pending funds under various heads," an official statement said.

He said the state government has received only Rs 869.40 crore as performance grant to urban and rural local bodies against the recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore. He requested for release of the balance amount of Rs 1230.85 croreS

Reports state that Yediyurappa is under pressure to expand his cabinet to pacify the disgruntled legislators even though he is not keen on making any changes as of now.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | BJP To Rid Karnataka Of Drugs, Sand Mafia, Says MP