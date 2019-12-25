Karnataka CM: Multiple Accusations Against Deceased, Improper To Give Compensation

After announcing a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the two deceased in firing by Mangaluru police, Jaleel and Nousheed, Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa said that the state government will not give 'one rupee' if it is proved that the two had any role in the violence that took place on December 19.

While interacting with the media in Mangaluru, BS Yediyurappa said, "It now seems that the two deceased might be involved in the violence as well. We are scrutinizing the same. If it is proved them we will not give a single rupee as compensation despite having announced. The general consensus is that their family shouldn't get anything if they were rioters."

"We are concluding that there are multiple accusations against them and in a situation where it looks like they are the culprits, it is improper to give their families compensation," Yediyurappa added.

Supporting the CM's move, several ministers of the Karnataka cabinet and Members of Parliaments from BJP have cast aspersions on the role of the two deceased in the incidents leading up to the police firing.

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi stated that giving compensation to the kin of Jaleel and Noushad will demoralize the police force as it sends a message that their role in violence is under investigation and the government finds it suspicious. Rural development minister KS Eashwarappa made a controversial remark on the matter saying, "those who indulged in riots wearing masks are the ones who have been killed. How can we give compensation to murderers?".

DK Shivakumar- 'Media can analyse what the government is doing'

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar appeared startled when asked about the CM's statement. Speaking on Ramanagara, Shivakumar said, "The government should decide on whether this is basic humanity or religion. The media can analyse what the government is doing."

Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter of firing which claimed two lives and injured several others. The inquiry will be conducted by G. Jagadeesh, the Deputy Commissioner of the Udupi district who has been given magisterial power by the state government.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mangaluru police released 13 videos that depicted masked protestors damaging CCTV with stones and sticks and also indulging in stone-pelting. Attempts to block roads through which police reinforcement was to arrive was also visible.

