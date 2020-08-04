'Karnataka CM Asymptomatic, Siddaramaiah Has High Fever': State Health Minister

Apprising about Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's health, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said that the CM is asymptomatic. Earlier on August 2, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Sriramulu also updated on his condition, sharing that he has high fever. However, CM Yediyurappa is responding to treatment.

"Chief Minister is asymptomatic. His condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him," said B Sriramulu.

Meanwhile, a day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine. Now, the CMO said in a statement apprised about his staffer and daughter testing positive,

"Six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection," the CMO said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader added that he has been admitted to the hospital as per advice of his doctors. He has also requested all those he came in contact with him to check their symptoms and quarantine themselves. The state's media bulletin said that Siddaramiah is doing well and is stable currently.

