After Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, His Daughter And 6 Staffers Tested Positive For COVID-19

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Earlier on August 2, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that he has tested positive fort he novel Coronavirus. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine. Now, the CMO said in a statement apprised about his staffer and daughter testing positive,

"Six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection," the CMO said in a statement.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa 'doing Well', Is 'clinically Stable'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital.

"Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted.

