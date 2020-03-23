The Debate
Coronavirus Crisis: Karnataka CM Orders Complete Lockdown In State Till March 31

General News

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Monday announced lockdown in the entire state till March 31

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai |
Karnataka

In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Monday announced the lockdown in the entire state till March 31. Earlier, nine districts of the state where people have tested positive for COVID-19 were put under lockdown till the March 31 midnight. Only essential services will be allowed to operate and all public transport and commercial activity will cease to function in these districts.

The lockdown was announced as part of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations 2020, framed under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Hyderabad Infectious Diseases Act, 1950. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa requested everyone to abide by the lockdown and added that essential services will be exempted from the same.

Movement without reason to be held under non-bailable offence in Mysore

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday said that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence.

"If anyone is caught moving around without valid reason, he will be sent to jail under non-bailable offence. A case against such persons will be registered under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code," Rishyanth told reporters.

Lockdown In 75 Districts Till 31st March

The Centre on Sunday asked state governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country that have reported COVID-19 cases and casualties, and suspend all train services, including metro and sub-urban services, to contain the disease.

Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal informed on Sunday that train services, suburban rail services, metro services will be suspended till March 31, in a bid to avoid public transmission of the disease. Additionally, inter-state passenger transport has been suspended until March 31. 

First Published:
