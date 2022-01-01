Karnataka CM Urges Officials To Set Strategies To Improve State's Economy Amid COVID Scare

The year 2022 will be challenging from an economic and administrative perspective amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. He also asked senior officials of the state to cut wasteful expenditure in their respective departments.

Extending new year wishes to the officials in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "We have to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID-19 along with pushing the economy forward. We can't just sit back imposing the restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies. We have to work with great vigour to tackle it."

The Karnataka CM asked the revenue-generating departments to increase their efficiency to enhance the state's finances. "We should face the challenge with a positive attitude, Good thinking leads to good work. Good work paves the way for a good life. Love your work which will bring good results," Bommai said.

In a meeting that saw the participation of Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, DGP and other top officials, Bommai added, "Ours is a government that had least interference in the administration over the last 5 months. Work according to your conscience. Let your experience prove helpful for the poor."

Karnataka CM urges DCs to bring in change, work with team spirit

On Friday, CM Bommai had urged Deputy Commissioners of districts to bring in change, instead of thinking about it. He asked DCs to work with team spirit. "Promptly implement the government's bold decisions taken to make the administration more responsive to people's plight, work proactively in the districts to give good administration, instead of just thinking about change, take the lead to bring the change yourself," Bommai said.

Bommai also instructed DCs to make sure speedy disposal of land disputes and cases that are pending for over five years at the level of Tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners and DCs. "The government is ready to recruit additional Tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners to accomplish the task," he said.

Image: @BSBommai-Twitter