Karnataka Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Total Rises To 10 In State

Karnataka's Health Department on Tuesday has confirmed two new cases of the novel Coronavirus, taking the total number of patients in the state to 10. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took to Twitter and apprised about the cases. One of the two new patients is a 20-year-old woman who had traveled to the United Kingdom. The other, a 60-year-old, came in contact with another senior citizen who died recently of COVID-19 in Kalaburagi. He added that both the patients have been admitted in the designated isolation hospital

We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10.

20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday, had announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the State have been banned for the next week. The Chief Minister had invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State on Wednesday, as per reports. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (Central Act of 1897) reportedly allows the state government to announce special temporary measures to be observed by the public.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 182,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

