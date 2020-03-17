Coronavirus: India's Medical Team In Rome Completes Mission In Collecting Samples For Test

A medical team from India on Monday has successfully completed its mission of collecting swab samples of Indian students in Rome for further testing for any Coronavirus contraction. In a tweet, the Indian embassy in the Italian capital informed that the team is awaiting test results so that those students can safely return home. The Embassy has been providing them food and accommodation.

Italy recorded 349 COVID-19 deaths from Sunday to Monday, bringing the country's death toll to 2,158. The number of positive diagnoses rose by 13% to 27,980.

The medical team from India successfully completed its mission in Rome, it has collected samples for further testing and we await the reports so that our students can safely return home.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla pic.twitter.com/gCIugtNd6F — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 16, 2020

The Indian medical team at work for the third and final day in Rome @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @harshvshringla pic.twitter.com/pHHwb0QmM1 — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 16, 2020

After the Indian government sent the medical team last week, it drew a massive response from Indians, as two emergency helpline numbers issued by the Indian Embassy were flooded with calls for the test. The Embassy then launched two more helpline numbers to ensure that no individual misses out on being tested. The embassy has been working actively with the Indian Ministries and the local authorities in Italy to address the COVID-19 situation faced by the stranded students.

The Embassy, however, expressed displeasure over some "causing mischief and posting videos with incorrect information to cause more panic". In a statement on Twitter, the embassy said that the medical team had paid welfare visits to students which were "miscommunicated and painted incorrectly" by a group of them. "We assure all students in Italy that Embassy is standing by them at this difficult time and making all efforts for their safe return," the embassy said.

Teams in other countries

After the government of India decided to assist the Maldives to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic as a humanitarian gesture, a team of Indian Army medical personnel including six doctors and eight paramedics was deployed in the Maldives from March 13. A six-member team was also deployed to Iran earlier to collect swab samples and test it for coronavirus and ease pressure on already overburdened Iranian authorities. Such teams were also deployed in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, which tested and brought back Indians stranded there in January.

