Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP Over Death Of Cattle Trader, Demands Home Min's Resignation

Karnataka Congress workers on Monday met DGP Praveen Sood in connection with the death of a cattle trader in Sathanur of the Ramanagara district and filed a complaint demanding to conduct of a free and fair investigation in the matter and requested the arrest of the accused. Notably, a body of a 38-year-old cattle trader identified as Idrees Pasha was found under suspicious circumstances in Sathanur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grand Old Party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar also reacted to the Sathanur incident. He slammed the ruling BJP government saying that the death of the cattle trader "is an eye-opener that law and order in Karnataka is touching new lows under BJP".

"Religion-based politics, killing in the name of moral policing is just the tip of the iceberg if we think about how worse it can get if this govt is allowed to continue. The people of Karnataka will show them the door on May 10 to end the misgovernance," Shivakumar said in a series of tweets on Monday.

The state Congress chief asserted that Home Minister Jnanendra Araga must take responsibility for the incident and resign from his post. "Home Minister Jnanendra Araga must take responsibility for the ghastly incident and resign," he said.

Siddaramaiah slams BJP-led Karnataka govt

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP-led government in the state and blamed them for the murder of cattle trader in Ramnagara. He said, "CM Bommai supported moral policing. These communal forces are encouraged by the state built up by Basavaraj Bommai."

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Congress also attacked the state Home Minister asking whether he has given the responsibility of law enforcement to the police or to thugs. "Jnanendra Araga, who is comfortable with 40% commission, have you given the responsibility of law enforcement to the police or to thugs? Isn't your failed government responsible for the killings in the name of cow protection? Let the BJP, which portrays street thugs as role models bear the responsibility for this murder," the party said in a statement.

Karnataka cattle trader death case

According to Ramanagara Police, Idrees Pasha was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Santhanur Village on Saturday. Following this, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against one Puneeth Kerehalli and others.

Puneeth and his associates allegedly stopped the vehicle and assaulted the victim, whose body was later found near Santhanur Village in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, said police. Notably, following the death of a cattle trader, a massive protest was organised in Mandya on Sunday, demanding justice. Several members of the community took to the streets against the alleged killing of Pasha.

(With inputs from ANI)