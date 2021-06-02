'Karnataka Gearing Up For Possible 3rd COVID Wave': Deputy CM Assures Drug Supply

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation in the country, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Head, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan assured that the state is preparing itself to battle with the probable third wave of COVID-19. He participated in the inaugural event of a COVID Care Centre on Wednesday which has 80 beds with an oxygen supply and would enable to provide better health care for the people of the Mulabagilu region.

"The state government is making all efforts to provide the required infrastructure and drugs used for medicinal purposes to hospitals in its battle against the pandemic and also gearing up to face the probable third wave," Narayana said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Chief Minister after the inauguration attended a meeting that was chaired by CM BS Yediyurappa along with expert panel members, ministers, and senior officials.

"We discussed aggregation of resources, medicines, and various other aspects of preparedness to prevent a possible third wave. Expert Panel headed by Dr Devi Shetty will submit its report within a week, suggesting a roadmap for tackling the possible third wave of the COVID-19. Based on the recommendations, our government will take necessary actions," Ashwathnarayan said.

Karnataka Health Department To Set Up Pediatric Ward

Dr K Sudhakar, the Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka on Tuesday announced that pediatric wards will be set up in every district hospital of the state. A dedicated 70-80 beds paediatrics ward will be arranged in all district hospitals. Additional paediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff."

He conducted a meeting with other senior health officials of the state regarding the prevention and safety measures against the third wave of COVID-19. He also informed that Karnataka Health Ministry would set up oxygen plants in every taluka and district hospital across the state.

COVID-19 Situation in Karnataka

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 15,431 new COVID-19 cases with 29,271 recoveries and 464 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,98,320 with 22,90,861 total recoveries and 29,554 deaths.

(With ANI Inputs)

