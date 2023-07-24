Karnataka Government To Act Tough On Fake News, To Form Fact-checking Committee

The Karnataka government is all set to swing into action to tackle the issue of fake news pertaining to the Government. The Siddaramaiah-led state government has chalked out plans to form a fact-checking committee in order to combat the spread of fake news and verify claims about government policies, regulations, announcements, and measures.

Notably, the menace of fake posts against the government on social media has increased after the new government came to power in the state.

Only 18.5 percent of fake news is detected by the government in the country, and It is even lower in the state. According to a study, 60 percent of people believe in fake news and spread it to others.

Two departments head fact-check committee

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has empowered the departments of Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Home Affairs to take action against those who post and share fake news by setting up a fact-checking unit. Ministers Priyank Kharge and Dr. G. Parameshwara recently held a meeting of officials and experts and chalked out a strategy for the responsibilities of the two departments.

Committee to be formed next week

Next week, ministers Parameshwara and Kharge will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to finalize the modalities, including the setting up of a fact-checking unit.

IPS officer to head the committee

The government will open a separate unit, and an IPS officer will be appointed as its in-charge at the state level. DcPs in urban areas and DySPs in rural areas will work as supervisors.

Punishment for spreading fake news

In its recent verdict on hate speech, the Supreme Court has ordered various punishments, including fines and imprisonment. In addition, punishment is given using various sections of the IPC. It is also being examined whether a separate law should be made and, if necessary, whether it should be immediately implemented through an executive order.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that "there is a need for a fact-checking committee as spreading misinformation and fake news has become rampant on social media, which has to be curbed. There have been discussions in this regard. We will hold discussions with the CM in the next week. The overall objective is that there should not be any misconceptions about the government. A separate law will be framed in the coming days, if required."

Opposition alleges arm-twisting by government

The Saffron Party has stated that the government, instead of focusing on development, is involving itself in politics of hate, which is not a healthy development. BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, speaking to Republic, said that "they established the anti-communal wing to target pro-Hindu groups and their cadres. Now they want to monitor social media, and by doing so, they will start lodging false cases against those who raise their voice against the government. We will not be intimidated by all these threat tactics by the government."

How will the fact check take place?

The government will open a separate fact-checking unit. There are two types of fake news attacks on social media. One is to defame him personally, and the other is against the government. Both types of verification will be done here. Action will be taken against such posts if the government is dragged into personal defamation, or if the other is to incite communal feelings by criticizing the government as a whole.

What will the fact-checking units be named as?

1) FCBK: Fact Check Bureau of Karnataka

2) KFCC: Karnataka Fact Check Cell

3) MCC: Misinformation Combat Cell

4) MPC: Misinformation Preventive Cell

What are the responsibilities of departments

1) IT and BT department

Identifying fact-checking agencies

Identifying misleading informational news and issuing clarification on the same

Monitoring social media

To prevent the spread of misinformation on social media

2) Home Department