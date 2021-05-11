Karnataka Government To Constitute Task Force To Tackle Third Wave Of COVID-19

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the possibility of an imminent third wave, the Karnataka government is stepping up its measures. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed the officials to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yediyurappa has asked the officials to set up a task force committee to handle the situation. Currently, India is dealing with a second wave that has adversely affected the country's health infrastructure and overburdened the frontline medical workers.

Karnataka government prepares for the third wave of COVID-19

Chairing a meeting with ministers and other officials on the situation, Yediyurappa asserted that a task force should be formed to plan for the third wave, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's office. Additionally, he also directed the officials to enforce strict rules, ensuring mandatory requirements and avoiding unnecessary movement of people.

In addition, he has also asked the officials to initiate strict action in cases such as black marketing oxygen, Remdesivir and beds for patients. The officials have also been asked to initiate the work of installation of the oxygen generator plant in medical colleges and hospitals. Moreover, MLAs and ministers in Karnataka have been asked to work hard to control the COVID-19 situation in their respective constituencies.

Currently, the state is undergoing a complete lockdown for two weeks from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. The lockdown was enforced to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases. However, eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops in the state can operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

According to the state health department's data, Karnataka recorded 39,305 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 19,73,683. In addition, 596 people died taking the number of fatalities to 19,372. 32,188 people were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 13,83,285. Active cases in the state are recorded at 5,71,006.