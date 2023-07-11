Karnataka Government To Curb Online Gaming Apps To Protect Teenagers

The Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday, July 10, said that the government is looking to curb online gaming applications as it has a negative impact on the younger generation. The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister said that “Online games are having a negative effect on the public, especially the amateur youth that focuses more on such games than focusing and working their jobs efficiently”

Member of Legislative Council Arun DS while seeking an inquiry into the matter drew the government's attention to the issue of children and the general public suffering due to the online gaming application.

Even Mental health professionals are of the same opinions and have also asked the government to put necessary laws in place as the cases are on the rise. Meena Jain, Psychologist in conversation with Republic said, "Students these days are only engaging in online gaming that may ruin their lives. People mainly teenagers are even facing mental distress after financial losses from the online gaming.”

The government has also launched cyber awareness programmes through the media, social media and the police department. Awareness workshops are organised and suggestions are being given to avoid gaming addiction. The opposition parties too have welcomed this move by the Karnataka government.

BJP leader N Ravikumar in conversation with Republic said that, "This move by the government will be welcomed because several young people and working professionals are getting addicted to online gaming and falling into the trap of financial debts. These online games have no rules or regulations that can be very dangerous.”

Former CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy who has been credited with banning lottery and country liquor in the state spoke to Republic and said, "I have observed that the craze of online gaming has grown over the years. Initially, it was limited to only working professionals but today even students are adapting to it quickly which is a dangerous trend, therefore banning them would be a good move and we completely support the government on this matter."

Meanwhile, the gaming fraternity is completely against it with many of the forums stating that they are operating under the gambit of law and there's no scope for violation.

Republic spoke to an employee of a popular gaming app who said that "What's wrong with playing a few games online? We are operating under the rules of the IT Act and nowhere are we forcing gamers to play. It's with their consent that we allow them to join the forum and go ahead with it. Also, we have numerous options where they can play even without placing bets to learn the game better."

The Home Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara is likely to take a call in the next few days.