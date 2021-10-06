Karnataka Govt Launches CM Dashboard To Directly Review Development Works In State

After a wait of almost 2 years, the Karnataka government has finally launched the Chief Minister Dashboard which will help the CM in reviewing the progress of various developmental works in the state through the digital platform. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched the CM dashboard and gave further directions to all the officials regarding the portal.

Furthermore, this portal will also help to provide up-to-date information regarding various projects overseen by the Chief Minister directly. Keeping this in mind, CM Bommai has instructed the officials to record accurate information on the portal and avoid any confusion with that. Meanwhile, during the launch, he viewed around 15 departments including revenue, BBMP, energy, education, housing, rural development, and many others.

"Nodal officers and heads of the Departments should take a keen interest in this", he said.

"Officers must pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation. Senior officers must ensure that the officials at the grassroots levels deliver the facility to the last man in society. Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this", he added.

Karnataka CM Bommai also took to Twitter to share images from the portal launch.

I launched CM Dashboard - Keeping an eye on the performance of Govt Departments, Status of the various Welfare Schemes and Projects of the State & Central Govt, live tracking of the public services.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/hgzfLgTM6n — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 5, 2021

Also, Karnataka CMO wrote, "CM to CM Dashboard to provide information on the progress of various departments in the digital platform to Chief Ministers@BSBommai Got driving today. The Dashboard will inform the chief ministers about the status of projects in various government departments."

Many other leaders including Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Chief secretary to Government P Ravikumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N Manjunath Prasad, and many office senior officers were present at the occasion.

Pratibimba dashboard

Earlier in 2017, a dashboard for the chief minister named 'Pratibimba' was also launched by the Karnataka Government. It was during the Siddaramaiah government, however, the dashboard later went unfunctional during the administration of BS Yediyurappa and now the same concept has been redesigned and launched under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Bommai spoke about launching the dashboard shortly after forming his government in the state. He also said that via this portal, he would personally monitor the development work in parts of the state.

(With agency inputs, Image: Twitter/@BasavarajBommai)