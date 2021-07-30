Last Updated:

Karnataka Govt Monitoring COVID-19 Situation In State After Surge In Kerala: CM Bommai

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the state to be on alert as Kerala recorded 22,064 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Karnataka CM

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government is now keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Karnataka CM said that the close monitoring comes after a sudden spurt in cases in neighbouring Kerala. On Thursday, the Kerala government announced a complete lockdown amid the huge spike of COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 1.

Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to ANI in Delhi said he has asked the officials to be on alert. "There has been a spurt of COVID cases in Kerala and we have three border districts. We have talked to Deputy Commissioners to be on alert and take stringent measures. They have been asked to prepare medical facilities. I will have a detailed meeting on this matter once I go back," the Karnataka CM said.

Bommai was on his first visit to the capital after being induced as the Chief Minister when he made the comments. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had also informed that they are keeping a tight watch on a sudden COVID surge. The TN Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan on Friday said that the state is now on an alert. The Health Secretary also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will be doing an awareness drive regarding the same.

COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala on Thursday recorded a surge in COVID cases. The fresh infections tally stood at 22,064 followed by 128 deaths in the last 24 hours. Following the surge in cases, the Kerala government announced a complete lockdown in the state from July 31 to August 1. The Centre has also sent a team of six members headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to look into the COVID situation in Kerala. The central team will collaborate with the State Health Authorities to institute effective public health measures for COVID-19 management. 

COVID cases in Karnataka

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru, recorded a sharp increase on Thursday as it witnessed 2,052 fresh infection cases. The tally jumped from 1,531 on the last day. Currently, the state has 23,253 active COVID patients with a test positivity rate of 1.37 per cent.

