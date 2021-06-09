Karnataka Govt's Advisory Panel Recommends Gradual COVID Unlock, Fortnightly Revision

Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended a gradual unlock of activities across the state as the number of COVID cases reported has seen a significant decline over the past weeks. The statewide lockdown, which was recently extended until June 14, was imposed as Karnataka witnessed an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and deaths as it battled the second wave of the pandemic.

Karnataka TAC recommends gradual unlock

As per reports, the state TAC submitted its report to CM Yediyurappa on Monday and recommended allowing shopping malls, shops and hotels to open for up to four hours daily initially. The TAC, however, recommended against the opening of places of worship, swimming pool centres and other places until the end of June. As per reports, certain members of the TAC have also recommended restricting the movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones.

The State TAC has further cautioned the Karnataka government against allowing all activities to be resumed in full swing at one go and has reportedly suggested more relief be introduced on a weekly or fortnightly basis. Further, it also sought a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the rest of the year.

CM Yediyurappa unveils Rs 500 cr relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced the extension of the COVID lockdown in the state until June 14 as the state's battle against the second wave of COVID continues. Announcing the extension of lockdown on June 3, CM Yediyurappa also unveiled a Rs 500 crore financial package. As per sources, Rs 3000 will be provided to power loom workers, ASHA workers, fishermen while assistance will also be provided to Anganwadi workers, cinema workers and others.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka on Tuesday reported less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 179 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.17 lakh and the toll to 32,099. The day also saw 23,449 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,808 new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,028 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,17,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,25,004. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent. Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others.