Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy Slams BJP-led Central Govt, Calls BSY A 'weak CM'

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, January 2, has slammed the BJP-led governments, both at the Centre and at the State-level. Kumaraswamy took to Twitter and said that the state treasury is empty and the Central government's policies have disturbed the country's development.

The tweet read, "The state treasury is empty. The economic situation has worsened. Stamps and registration, automobile industry, the commercial tax are the major sources of revenue, but no optimum collection, what is the reason? The Center is bad for economic policies."

Alleges Centre for defraud

The JDS leader further alleged that the Centre has defrauded the state's part of tax by not giving it. "5.44 per cent of the state's share is yet to come. This is a step-motherly attitude from the Central government towards the development of the state. Let PM Modi address these issues today," he said.

Kumaraswamy slams BSY

HD Kumaraswamy further slammed Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa by calling him a 'weak CM'. He added, "BSY had said that the economic condition is good when he took oath as the CM. Now the condition has worsened. The CM has no power to ask the Centre regarding the relief funds and grants."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)