Karnataka: IMD Predicts Moderate To Very Heavy Rains In Several Districts Till November 9

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that several parts of Karnataka - South Interior Karnataka, Malnad, and Coastal Karnataka districts are expected to witness light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains on November 9. Widespread rains and thunderstorms are also predicted. Meanwhile, very light to light rains are possible over interior Karnataka. A cyclonic circulation occurred over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday morning due to which country's Southern part is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in coming days.

#Karnataka | Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka, Malnad and Coastal Karnataka districts and isolated very light to light rains likely over north interior Karnataka districts till Nov 9: Met Dept — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

IMD releases a two-day weather forecast

The IMD has already issued an alert for the areas which will be affected and released a two-day forecast for these regions:

November 8 (Monday)

Tamil Nadu to experience heavy to very heavy showers over isolated places.

Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to experience heavy rains over isolated places

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka might receive widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands to receive fairly widespread falls and thunderstorms

Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep are likely to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Possible isolated rain and thunderstorms over coastal Maharashtra and Goa.

November 9 (Tuesday)

Isolated places of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

Interior Karnataka and Kerala to receive heavy showers over isolated places

Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands likely to receive widespread rains and thunderstorms are forecast over

Interior Karnataka to receive fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep to get scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Coastal Maharashtra and Goa to experience isolated rains and thunderstorms.

Chennai floods

Significant rainfall is expected from November 9 to 11 in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. As a result of the recent rains, the water level in Coimbatore reservoirs has also risen. Sholayar's current water level is 160.27 feet, with a reservoir height of 165 feet. Yesterday, following severe overnight rains in the city, CM Stalin visited the rain-affected regions of Perambur Barracks Road, Otteri Bridge, and Padi. According to the CM, in addition to Chennai, 11 other districts have been affected by extremely severe rainfall of 20 cm or more. He warned that while some areas did not receive much rain, they should remain attentive 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE