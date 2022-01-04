Karnataka Issues New COVID Norms, Imposes Weekend Curfew; Deploys Special Management Team

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting with members of the COVID Task Force and experts in Bengaluru amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced that a weekend curfew is set to be imposed from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the entire state, issuing a fresh set of COVID guidelines.

The state government has deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID-19 situation and Omicron-related cases in eight zones of Bengaluru.

"Theaters, malls, pubs & bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, no gatherings allowed at public places. Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards to be shut down for two weeks from 6th January," Karnataka minister R Ashoka added.

Karnataka imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions to contain the surge in cases

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire State as per the existing guidelines.

All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

The Government Secretariat will run with officials below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

There shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the State as per the guidelines attached.

The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organization to cater to the needs of people for emergent purposes during the weekend curfew.

In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and Para Medical will remain closed with effect from 06-01-2022 except class 10, 11 and 12.

Pubs/Clubs/Restaurants/Bars/Hotels/Eating places in hotel etc, will function with 50% of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Cinema — Halls/Multiplexes/Theatres/Rangamandiras/Auditorium and similar places to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing ‘guidelines issued by State Government.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

Malls, shopping complexes, all standalone shops and establishment shall operate as usual during week days.

Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Sports complexes and Stadia are allowed to function with 50% capacity.

All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited.

There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to the state of Goa. The checks are on all.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that stringent precautionary measures have been taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus in the state's border districts. He added that long-term measures need to be drawn to curb the spread of the virus in future.

COVID-19 cases surge in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,479 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths of which 2,054 cases and three fatalities were in Bengaluru itself. The state is witnessing a massive spike in cases since January 1 when the tally crossed the 1,000 mark after three months. On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas, on January 3, 1,290 COVID cases were reported.

The state health department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532. The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 48 in Mysuru, 45 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad and 18 in Hassan. Other than Bengaluru, one death occurred in Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,892 Omicron cases have been reported in India, of which 766 patients have recovered. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra (568) followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).

Image: PTI, ANI